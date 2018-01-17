Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) A huge quantity of 'Chinese kite strings', made from synthetic materials like nylon or plastic, was confiscated today during a raid by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), officials said.

The raid targeted shops selling kites in Patiala, Malout, Bathinda and Rajpura, a PPCB official said.

The Punjab government had imposed a complete ban on manufacturing, sale, production, supply and use of kite strings made of nylon, plastic or other synthetic materials.

Challans were issued to the erring shopkeepers, an official release said here.

It was observed that synthetic thread used for flying kites caused fatal injuries to "humans, birds and cattle", the official said.

Only a cotton thread, free from sharp metallic or glass components, adhesive and thread strengthening material, was permitted for flying kites. PTI CHS IJT .

