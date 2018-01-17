surrenders Baripada (Odisha), Jan 16 (PTI) The fugitive husband of the woman who was allegedly set on fire after being rape by her father-in-law surrendered before the police today at Rairangpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Police said the man had fled after the death of his wife in neighbouring Jamshedpur and surrendered during the day.

The police had arrested the father-in-law of the 23-year-old woman based on an FIR by her father but her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law were on the run.

The woman, who had suffered 95 per cent burns, had died at the Jamshedpur hospital on Saturday. Her father--in-law had allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her on fire after raping her the day before to eliminate evidence of his act.

Though she woman had repeatedly complained to her husband about the sexual assaults on her by the father-in-law he had allegedly advised her not to disclose the matter to anyone, the complaint said.

A case has been registered against the womanÂ’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, the police added. PTI COR AAM KK KK .

