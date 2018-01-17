New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) India's legendary allrounder Kapil Dev today said Hardik Pandya does not deserve to be compared with him if he keeps making silly mistakes like he did in the second Test against South Africa.

Pandya is often considered as India's best all-rounder since the days of the legendary Dev.

Dev criticised Pandya's batting performance in the second Test against South Africa in Centurion.

"If Pandya keeps making silly mistakes like these then he doesn't deserve to be compared with me," Dev told 'ABP' news.

Dev was reacting to Pandya's dismissal in the second innings.

Chasing a target of 287 in the fourth innings, India were reeling at 65 for five when Pandya came into bat.

Pandya was on 6 when he went for his famous ramp shot and chased a wide ball off Lungi Ngidi, only managing an edge to wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock.

In the first inning too, Pandya ran himself out when he forgot to ground his bat. The casual approach was criticised experts.

"He definitely has a lot of talent, he has shown it in the first Test but I believe he needs to work on the mental aspect." Kapil said.

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil also mentioned that comparing the two was not ideal because Pandya is still in early stages of his cricketing career.

"I have played a lot of cricket with Kapil, really there is no comparison. Kapil played 15 years for India with terrific performance and Pandya is only in his fifth Test match. There is a long way to go," Patil said. PTI AH SSC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.