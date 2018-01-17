By Justin Rao Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) In his career of nearly 19 years, Sanjay Suri has no regrets the way his journey has panned out but the actor says he is a "victim of creative short- sightedness of others".

The 46-year-old actor, who has mostly featured in award- winning indie films, believes that being "underutilised" has been his biggest struggle.

"My biggest struggle would probably be, may be under- utilisation as an actor. No regrets but I think I became a victim of creative short-sightedness on the part of others.

They couldn't imagine me, use me properly," Suri told PTI in an interview.

He said even as a producer, marketing independent projects is a difficult task.

"As an indie producer, the biggest struggle is marketing films, not making it. You make films with like-minded people but market films with excel sheets." Having made his debut with "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" in 1999, Suri said he feels blessed to still be around in the industry without having any "100-crore hit" film to his credit.

"The films that I've been part of and produced, like 'My Brother... Nikhil', 'Chauranga', 'I Am', have travelled to festivals and bagged several awards. I am happy that these are the films I'll take with me in my grave.

"As an actor, I have had the pleasure of working in films like 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Pinjar' which were ahead of their times," he said.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his next, "My Birthday Song". A thriller, the movie is produced by Suri and Samir Soni under the banner of Kahwa Entertainment.

"Producing an indie film is exhausting because we don't have the luxury of funds but have the luxury of ideas. We just try and do what is right for the film and keep no baggage at all," Suri said.

Written and directed by Soni, "My Birthday Song" features Suri, Nora Fatehi and Miss India Australia Zenia Starr in the lead.

It is scheduled to release this Friday. PTI JUR KKP GK RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.