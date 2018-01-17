repatriate Rohingyas New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) India today "reiterated" its commitment to support Bangladesh's efforts to repatriate the Rohingya refugees who have taken shelter in the country fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

The assurance came during a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali here where the two sides discussed issues of common interest.

"She (Swaraj) also reiterated India's commitment to support the rehabilitation programme to ensure sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Rakhine state," a Bangladesh High Commission statement said.

"With the policy of "neighbourhood first", EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Mr. Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh and leaders discussed bilateral issues of common interest," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier this week, Myanmar and Bangladesh reached a deal on the return of hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingyas.

Ali briefed Swaraj about the deal, the statement said.

According to the agreement, which was finalised in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw, a two-year deadline has been set for the repatriation of the Rohingyas.

"Indian minister also briefed her counterpart about Indian engagement in northern Rakhine state, including construction of pre-fabricated houses for the returnees. Both the ministers discussed the modalities and physical arrangements for early repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar," the statement added.

Ali is visiting New Delhi for the ongoing third edition of the geo-political conference, 'Raisina Dialogue', scheduled to be inaugurated here tomorrow. PTI SBR KJ .

