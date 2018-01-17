New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar today held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on cooperation between the two countries in strategic areas.

"The two sides discussed bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Both sides are also understood to have discussed their common positions on regional and global issues and cooperation against terrorism.

Morgulov also participated in the ongoing multi-lateral Raisina Dialogue today. PTI PYK SC .

