Tauranga (New Zealand), Jan 17 (PTI) The Indian under-19 cricket team competing in the ongoing ICC World Cup, along with coach Rahul Dravid, today attended the national hockey team's clash against Japan in an invitational tournament here.

The team was in the stands when the hockey side hammered Japan 6-0 in a lopsided contest.

"India U-19 boys in attendance to show their support for @TheHockeyIndia men who beat Japan 6-0 at Tauranga, New Zealand #U19CWC," the BCCI posted on twitter, along with two pictures of the young cricketers and Dravid.

Dilpreet Singh and debutant Vivek Sagar Prasad struck a brace each in the hockey team's victory. Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh also scored in the game.

The Indian cricket team, which is through to the quarters of the World Cup after wins over Australia and Papua New Guinea, did not have a match today.

They will next be facing Zimbabwe in their last group clash on Friday. PTI PM PM .

