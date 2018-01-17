Indore, Jan 17 (PTI) The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) of Indore and Bengaluru have joined hands to train women who want to become entrepreneurs.

An online course in this regard will be started from this month.

An Indore IIM spokesperson today said during this six-week course, the participants would be taught skills of entrepreneurship and management. The registration of this course would be free.

The spokesperson said appropriate advice and help would be given to select participants so that they can start their ventures.

Along with this, they will be given opportunities to meet the investors and industry experts, he added. PTI HWP ADU MAS RSY .

