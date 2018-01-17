New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Mobile advertising platform InMobi today said it has appointed Marc Steifman as its Chief Financial Officer.

Steifman joins the executive leadership team and will be based out of San Francisco. He will report to InMobi Founder and CEO Naveen Tewari.

"His (Steifman's) appointment comes at a critical time when as an organisation, all of us are expending a significant amount of our energies on inorganic growth; to explore and foray into newer dimensions of our business," Tewari said.

He added that the depth and breadth of Steifman's expertise will bring in the financial efficacy that InMobi needs.

The appointment announcement comes close on the heels of the SoftBank-backed company's acquisition of AerServ for USD 90 million in cash and stock. AerServ is a Los Angeles-based company.

Steifman has over two decades of experience in investment banking focused on growth companies. He has advised more than 100 clients in transactions totalling over USD 25 billion.

In his last stint, he served as Managing Director and co-head of Piper JaffrayÂ’s Technology Investment Banking Group.

His experience includes advising on mergers and acquisitions, IPOs and raising private capital across the US, Europe, and Asia.

"The finance pillar is integral to any organisationÂ’s success, but when global boundaries don't exist, the continually changing set of circumstances make financial decisions imperative to setting a global corporate strategy," Steifman said. PTI SR ANU .

