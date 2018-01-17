Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today admitted encroachment of the Industrial Estate at Lassipora in Kashmir and said it has asked the officials concerned to take action against the encroachers.

Replying to a question of BJP legislator Surinder Mohan Ambardar in the Legislative Council, minister for Industries and Commerce Chander Parkash Ganga said that there were 252 units functional at the industrial estate.

He said the government had earmarked 6,193 kanal land for it in 1984, of which 3,675 kanal was handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO).

Replying to a supplementary question of Surinder Ambardar and Showkat Hussain Ganaie, the minister said that a major portion of the earmarked area for the estate was encroached and the divisional commissioner, Kashmir and deputy commissioner of the area concerned have been asked to take action against the encroachers.

Intervening during the reply, Legislative Council chairman Haji Anayat Ali directed the minister to furnish the details of encroachers and action taken by the department to the member.

Responding to supplementary of Saif-Ud-Din Bhat regarding the delay in making the Ompura Industrial Estate in Budgam functional, Ganga said the allotments at the estate were halted after Army raised objection over construction in the vicinity of its ammunition depot located in the area.

He further informed that the department has now approached the Forest Department to provide land in exchange of the land at Ompura for the estate.

Ganga also welcomed the offer of the legislator to provide land for the industrial estate at Bandarpura free of cost.

He said the department has already decided to develop industrial estates in rural areas and the land offered by the legislator would be used for the same. PTI AB AQS .

