New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals today said the Medicines Authority of Malta has granted European GMP approval to its manufacturing facilities located at Panoli, in Gujarat.

"J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce receipt of European GMP approval for its formulation facilities at Panoli, Gujarat from Medicines Authority of Malta," J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

The company said this approval is valid in entire European Union.

The Medicines Authority of Malta has accorded its approval to the company's manufacturing facilities for tablets, capsules, liquids for internal use and semi-solids.

"This approval will not only help the company increase its product basket for this market but will also boost contract manufacturing business, which is a focused business area," it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 330.20, up 3.37 per cent, on BSE. PTI SVK MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.