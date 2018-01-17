Ranchi, Jan 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly was today adjourned for the day after obituary references were made to eminent persons who died recently.

Making obituary references on the first day of the Budget session, Speaker Dinesh Oraon condoled the deaths of former Union minister Raghunath Jha, former Godda MLA Manohar Tekriwal, former minister in undivided Bihar Shahid Ali Khan and former Uttar Pradesh governor Banwari Lal Joshi.

The Speaker also paid tribute to veteran CPI leader and former Rajya Sabha member Jalaluddin Ansari and Bihar BJP MLC Satyendra Kushwaha, who died recently.

The House condoled the death of litterateurs Dudhnath Singh and Anwar Jalalpuri, senior journalist Goutam Siddharth and 13 persons who died in a road accident in Gumla district on January 14.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Leader of the Opposition Hemant Soren and other members of the state assembly also expressed their condolence before the House was adjourned till tomorrow. PTI PVR MM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.