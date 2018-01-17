Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Terming revenue department as the backbone for successful administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government today said timely and relevant interventions are important to ensure healthy public service delivery.

The department is consistently evaluating various land reform schemes, changing developmental strategies and taking necessary steps to strengthen the department, Minister for Revenue, Hajj and Auqaf and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri said.

The minister was replying to the discussion on demand for grants of Revenue, Hajj and Auqaf and Parliamentary Affairs departments in the legislative assembly.

Earlier, 30 members participated in the discussion and raised various issues concerning these departments.

Later, the house passed the grants of these departments for the year 2018-19, which were moved by the minister, amounting to Rs 596.26 crore with voice vote.

"The process of preparation of Records-of-Rights with the introduction of latest technology and replacing age old chain system with the metric system is one of major initiatives to upgrade the public service delivery in the state," the minister said.

Welcoming the relevant points raised during the discussion, the minister said inputs from legislators present the on-ground needs of public are essential to help department achieve progress.

With regard to the initiatives announced for the department in the Budget 2018-19, he thanked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu for recognising the concerns of the department, especially in respect of mobility of various field officers.

He expressed gratitude for budgetary announcements, including keeping provision of Rs 10 crore for infrastructure improvement and creation of Revenue Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

"This fund will go a long way in filling the infrastructural gap in the field," he added.

With regard to operationalisation of newly created Administrative Units in the state, the minister said to make these units functional, 140 'Girdawars' were assigned the charge of Naib Tehsildars as stop-gap arrangement. Similarly, 49 Naib Tehsildars were placed as Tehsildars as stop-gap arrangement.

Regarding land acquisition for proposed ring roads in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar, Veeri said 123 villages fall in the alignment of the proposed roads and area of around about 12,000 kanals (607 hectares) is required for these projects.

"The digitisation of land records under comprehensive initiative, Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) is also being undertaken in a phased manner to bring much needed transparency in land mapping at individual and institutional level," he added.

Regarding functioning of Evacuee Property Department, the minister said strenuous efforts are undertaken for retrieval of land. The department has also prioritised various projects as desired by the chief minister for execution in PhaseÂ–I for the year 2018-19, including construction of a community hall in Samba, residential flats at Dhamwal in Jammu, office-cum- shopping complex at Sunderbani and residential flats at Purkhoo in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the proposed projects are construction of residential flats at Hyderpora and Zewan in Srinagar, community hall at Harwan and marriage hall at Indira Nagar.

The department has generated income to the tune of Rs 80 crore in Jammu and Rs 77 crore in Kashmir division, he added.

Enumerating the achievements of the Auqaf department, the minister said during the last fiscal up to December 2017, the department has generated the income to the tune of Rs 17.41 crore and expenditure was Rs 13.29 crore.

Highlighting the initiatives taken for the legislators by Parliamentary Affairs Department, the minister said the House Building Advance and Car Advance has been enhanced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Besides, travelling allowance to the members has also been enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Veeri said the Cabinet has approved enhancement in sitting allowance of members from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, bill for which will be introduced in the current session.

Former legislators who are pensioners have also been covered under Group Insurance Scheme, he added.

Regarding status of construction of new Legislature Complex at Jammu, the minister said work for the project is underway and an amount of Rs 28.61 crore has been released during 2017-18, adding that the new complex is expected to be completed by end of October. PTI TAS ABM .

