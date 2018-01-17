New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences today settled with gains of nearly 17 per cent and added Rs 1,761.64 crore to its market capitalisation after the company reported strong December quarter earnings.

During the day, the stock opened at Rs 813, then rallied to touch 52-week high of Rs 950, up 17.18 per cent over the previous close. At the end of today's trading session, the stock was quoted at Rs 921.25, up 13.64 per cent on BSE.

Following the uptick in the counter, the market capitalisation of the company improved by Rs 1,761.64 crore to Rs 14,673.77 crore on BSE.

On NSE, the stock opened at Rs 813, then surged to 52- week high of Rs 952 and finally ended the day at Rs 948, up 16.91 per cent.

Jubilant Life Sciences today reported a 80.20 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 212.84 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 mainly on account of robust sales in speciality pharma - injectables and Life Science Ingredients segment.

Consolidated total revenue from operations also rose to Rs 2,067.76 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 1,491.64 crore for the same period a year ago.

"The company has reported highest ever revenue and profitability driven by our Speciality Pharma Â– Injectables business and our Life Science Ingredients segment," Jubilant Life Sciences Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia said.

The company continues to reduce debt levels through internal cash generation for a strong balance sheet, they added. PTI DRR ANU .

