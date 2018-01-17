New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Popular picture book author Julia Donaldson will be on her first India visit from Friday and will engage with teachers, librarians, educators, parents and children besides doing "Gruffalo" performances.

Publishers Scholastic India is hosting Donaldson's three- city tour of Delhi, Jaipur and Kolkata.

"There's no doubt that Julia Donaldson is the biggest name in children's books the world over. It's an honour to have her here to inspire parents, children and teachers with her tour here in India," says Shantanu Duttagupta, publishing head for Scholastic India.

In Delhi, she would talk about the "Magic of storytelling, performance and picture books" in an exclusive session for educators besides performing "The Gruffalo and Friends", an interactive show with plays and songs for children and families.

As a writer, playwright and performer, Donaldson will share what makes a great story and how her books engage children in reading and performance.

Donaldson will also bring her stories to life on stage, along with her guitar-playing husband Malcolm.

The Gruffalo is one of the world's best-loved monsters.

Since it was first published in 1999, the award-winning story of his encounter with the little brown mouse in the deep dark wood has continued to delight children and adults the world over.

The Gruffalo has gone on to become very popular and both mouse and monster have become stars of stage and screen as well as story-time favourites.

Many of Donaldson's picture books have been adapted for stage and Magic Light Pictures has made award-winning animated films of her books, most recently "Stick Man" and "The Highway Rat".

Donaldson was the UK's Children's Laureate from 2011-2013 and has been awarded an MBE for her services to literature.

She originally wrote songs for children's television but has concentrated on writing books since the words of one of her songs, "A Squash and a Squeeze", were made into a children's book in 1993. PTI ZMN BK .

