Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the showstopper for fashion designer Anamika Khanna at Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2018.

Anamika will bring down the curtains to the upcoming fashion week with her collection 'Reinventing Nudes'.

The designer, who has often dressed Bollywood celebrities, said choosing the actor was an easy choice.

"For this one it's simple, it's Kareena Kapoor. She's the face of Lakme," Anamika told PTI.

The designer, known for her work with rich craftsmanship that blends Indian colours with global contours, said there is a need to look at the nude palette from a different perspective, especially in a country where there are diverse skintones.

"When the rest of the world has it all why should we lag behind? For India, nudes is an absolutely new phenomenon. When we talk about reinvention, we need to see that we live in a country so vast that has so many complexions - from the very whites to extreme darks.

"What is interesting to see is that there is something for everybody (in this collection), which I feel is actually reinvention. It's not the same for everyone. So, every skin tone will have a nude shade for them," Anamika said.

The fashion gala runs from January 31 to February 4. PTI RDS BK .

