New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) NDMC Standing Committee Chairman Tilak Raj Kataria today appealed to the Centre, Lt Governor and the head of a Supreme Court-appointed panel to give relief to traders from the ongoing sealing drive till June 30 next year, officials said.

The chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation panel had recently called a special meeting of the standing committee to discuss the issue, they added.

Chairman of the NDMC panel wrote to the Union Urban Development minister, Delhi Lt Governor and the chairman of the monitoring committee seeking relief for traders, a senior official said.

In a partial relief to traders in Delhi, the government had last December reduced the rate of conversion charge for commercial use of upper residential floors of various markets, including Sarojini Nagar Market and Khan Market.

The reduced rate structures for conversion charge is now Rs 22,274 per square metre of built-up area. However, the reduced rates will remain in force "only till June 2018".

Kataria appealed to the monitoring committee to "provide relief to traders from sealing action till June 30, 2018, as it is a matter of their livelihood," the NDMC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kataria also said people found littering the streets after a 'bhandara' (religious community meal) may be penalised.

Also, South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat today, in a statement said, "An amount of Rs 10,000 will be sanctioned to the family for the last rites of deceased employees, whereas an amount of Rs 50,000 each will be given as help for the marriage of two daughters, if the family has not obtained similar assistance from any other organisation." PTI KND IJT .

