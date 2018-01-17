New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today directed officials to work on developing a hospital management system of global standard so that all government health facilities are integrated.

"Directed Health dept today to develop most modern Hospital Management Information System of international standards to integrate all Del govt hospitals, Moh clinics n polyclinics," he tweeted.

"This will remove crowds n dramatically improve public experience at Del govt hospis (sic)," he said.

The government last year had extended the timing of the functioning of out-patient department (OPD) at city government-run hospitals to avoid crowding of the facilities.

The OPD timing is from 8 am to 2 pm. The timing earlier was 9 am to 1 pm, thus an extension of two hours for consultation at hospitals. PTI KND DIP .

