New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Khelo India Anthem, which was unveiled on 15th January, has already struck a chord with India.

The anthem has crossed an unprecedented reach of 200m reach across digital platforms YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It has struck a chord with celebrities and politicians alike. Right from Sachin Tendulkar to Amitabh Bachchan, everyone took to their social media channels and praised the effort that has gone behind revamping this program.

The anthem was launched by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore along with the Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director, Star India at a press event in New Delhi on Monday.

The Khelo India anthem was launched ahead of the Khelo India School Games, an initiative by the sports ministry which encourages mass participation and excellence in sports among youngsters.

A spirited composition, the Khelo India anthem is now all set to go live on TV, OOH and other media as well. The anthem is conceptualised by Ogilvy, composed by Louis Bank and the film has been produced by Nirvana Films. PTI AH SSC .

