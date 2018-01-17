Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) The 7th edition of Kolkata International Children's Film Festival, set to begin on January 19, will showcase films from 33 countries.

The nine-day fest will have films in 'wildlife', 'friendship' and 'coming-of-age' categories to foster the spirit of quest and adventure in young minds, a spokesperson of the Shishu Kishore Akademi, an institute funded by the state government, said today.

Over 200 films from 32 countries, including the US, France, Germany, Iran and Kazakhstan, will be screened alongside Indian productions at Nandan, Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Rabindra Tirtha, Ahindra Manch and Star Theatre, she said.

The fest will open to Amole Gupte's action-adventure film 'Sniff'. Sagnik Chatterjee's documentary 'Feluda: 50 years of Ray's Detectives' will be screened on the concluding day.

An initiative by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Shishu Kishore Akademi has been organizing children's film festivals every year since 2011. PTI SUS RMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.