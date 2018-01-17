Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Veteran Italian actors Monica Bellucci and Gina Lollobrigida are all set to be honoured at the LA Italian Culture Festival.

The two actors will be recognised to celebrate Italian excellence at a three-day cultural event by Tiziana Rocc from Filming on Italy and Valeria Rumori from the Italian Institute of Culture Los Angeles, Variety reported.

Bellucci, who became an international sensation after her title role in 2000's "Malena", has featured in 67 films, including "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Passion of the Christ".

"Malena" will be screened at Filming on Italy. The event will also mark the American premiere of Emir Kusturica's "On the Milky Road", which stars Bellucci, who acts in Serbian.

While Lollobrigida achieved worldwide success with movies like "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1956), and also starred with Humphrey Bogart in John Huston's "Beat the Devil".

The Filming on Italy festival will be held from January 31 to February 2. PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.