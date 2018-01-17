New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The School Games Federation of India (SGFI) today announced the roping in of former India cricketers Madan Lal and Chetan Sharma for the promotion of National School Cricket League (NSCL).

The NSCL is a franchise-based school cricket league for under-18 children and the SGFI will be conducting a nation- wide talent-hunt, trial camps and promotion across India to select players for the 16 teams.

The selected youngsters will then represent their respective 16 state teams in a school cricket league which will be held at various venues across India.

The two former cricketers launched the SGFI's promotional activity for the NSCL today by interacting with young cricket trainees, sharing cricket tips with them at the Bharat Nagar Cricket Academy here.

"School cricket is the base and it needs to be revived and made stronger for the country to have a vast pool of talented players. I firmly believe that school is the nursery where one can develop a youngster' game," Madan Lal, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, said.

"The future of cricket will be safe and strong when we pay more attention to development of school cricket. The future Tendulkars, Dhonis and Kohlis are somewhere in our schools, but we need to identify them early at the right age and give them a proper stage to perform and shine," Chetan Sharma said.

The winning team and the runners-up will take home a prize purse of Rs 3.1 million and 1.1 million respectively, while the most valuable player award winner will get an opportunity to play in minor county cricket. PTI PDS PDS .

