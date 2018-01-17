Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) The government of Maharashtra today decided to introduce 30 new bike-ambulances in the state following positive feedback after it was launched here last year, Health Minister Deepak Sawant said.

"The bike-ambulance which was launched in Mumbai last year has got good feedback. Now it has been decided to provide 10 more bike-ambulances for the Mumbai region and 20 for remaining parts of the state, especially remote and hilly areas," he said.

Areas such as Palghar, Jawhar, Mokhada, Nandurbar and Melghat, all known for its difficult terrain, will be covered by the bike-ambulance service, he said.

Sawant claimed the bike-ambulance service had been able to save 1,302 patients in the last five months.

"It is a state run free service which can be availed by dialing 108. The state has used specially designed kits on bike-ambulances for effective first-aid to the patients with the bike-rider providing primary healthcare," he explained.

