New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly killing his wife on suspicion of infidelity and their minor son in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said.

They said that the accused thought that his youngest son, over one years of age, was fathered by someone else.

The man, who worked as a house painter, was arrested from the Khera Kalan Railway Station following a tip-off. He was planning to go to a distant location to evade arrest, the police said.

Yesterday, the bodies of the woman and her son were found with multiple stab wounds on the first floor of their shanty, they said.

The woman's two elder children, aged seven and four, were in trauma since they had seen their father killing their mother and younger brother, the police said.

The woman had got married to the man on May 11, 2005 and the couple was having strained relationship since then, they said.

The man doubted her and the couple had regular fights.

She had even left him and moved to her parents' house in Haiderpur, the police said.

The woman had also filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband but the couple had reached an out-of-court settlement, they added.

The police said that the man was fond of his two elder children but did not love his youngest son, the police said.

It was around a week back that he asked his wife to return home with the children on the insistence of his family members, they said.

The police said that the accused had made a plan to get rid of his wife and son five-six days ago.

The man had stolen a dagger from the house where he was employed five-six days ago, the police said.

On the night of January 15 when the woman and her children were sleeping inside their room, the man allegedly stabbed the two with the dagger and also hit them with a hammer, they said.

"After committing the crime, he slept through the night along with the dead bodies of his wife and son," Aslam Khan, deputy commissioner of police (Northwest), said.

He left his shanty and fled early morning, leaving behind his dead wife and the youngest son and two other children who were sleeping in the same room, she added.

Eight teams were formed under the leadership of A K Lall, additional deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) to nab the accused, Khan said.

The police raided several locations around Delhi which included railway stations, bus stations, and other possible hideouts of the accused.

His close relatives and friends were also questioned about his whereabouts, the official said.

The police said that the accused did not have a cell phone and it was difficult to trace his location, she said.

