New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A 29-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in a mobile phone snatching case in southeast Delhi's Okhla, has been arrested, police said today.

On January 12, two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a 17-year-old boy. The victim caught hold of the motorcycle from the back and was dragged along with it, the police.

At a traffic intersection, the pillion rider snatched the phone and tried to run away but was hit by an unidentified vehicle, following which he died on the spot, they said.

He was later identified as Sandeep, 21, a resident of Govindpuri area. His co-accused fled the spot, the police said.

Neither did the police have any details about the absconding accused nor about the motorcycle that was used in the snatching, they said.

After some efforts, the police zeroed down on one Yogesh Gupta alias Bihari and raids were conducted at his rented accommodation in Govindpuri, Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (Southeast), said.

On January 15, Gupta was nabbed from his house. After the accident of his associate, Gupta went to his native place in Aligarh to escape from the police, he added.

He stayed there for a couple of days and returned to Delhi on January 15 and was nabbed, Biswal said.

After his father died in 2009, Gupta had started driving an e-rickshaw but the money earned was not enough to fulfill his desires, he said.

He left the job and purchased a motorcycle with an aim to work as a courier or delivery boy, the official said.

However, he could not find any job.

During that time, he met Sandeep and lured him to commit robbery and snatching. The duo used to go out early in the morning to rob passersby, he said. PTI SLB KJ .

