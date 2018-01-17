Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) A man wanted in connection with a fake passport case was arrested by an Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) team of the Uttar Pradesh police from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, officials said today.

Ugrah Singh, resident of Gopalganj in Bihar, was arrested from the airport yesterday after he arrived from Kuwait on an Oman Airways flight, ATS officials said here.

He was wanted in a case under the Passport Act.

Singh, a carpenter, had a passport issued in his name in 2005 from the Regional Passport office here by providing wrong information and got another passport issued from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait in 2013, the officials added.

A lookout notice was issued against Singh in December last year. PTI ABN IJT .

