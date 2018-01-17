Muzaffarnagar, Jan 17 (PTI) A local court here today convicted a man in his wife's murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Additional District Sessions Judge Arvind Rai also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on accused Yagvender Kumar after pronouncing him guilty under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.

According to government lawyer Rajkumar Tyagi, Vinita (35) was beaten to death by her husband, who suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.

The incident took place in Manlendi village of Shamli district on April 28 2012. PTI Corr IJT .

