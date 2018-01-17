Aizawl, Jan 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was injured in a blast in the jungles of southern Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, along the India-Myanmar border, on Monday, an official statement of the Assam Rifles said today.

Lawngtlai district police identified the injured as Jitua Tongchangya, a Chakma community member of Bangdukbanga hamlet near Parva village along the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh border.

The blast, reportedly caused by an IED, blew off the man's left ankle and 'gravely' injured his right leg, the statement said.

"As soon as the information reached the Assam Rifles post at Simnasura village, the troops moved a team with a doctor to assist the injured," it said.

The team provided him with basic medical aid at the spot. The troops along with other villagers then carried the injured on their shoulders to Parva, where he boarded a vehicle to reach the local hospital at Lawngtlai.

Police suspect that the blast was caused by a landmine that was possibly planted in the jungle by Myanmar Army personnel or the insurgents of the Arakan Army (AA). PTI HCV RMS .

