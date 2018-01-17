New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died and his two friends were injured after their SUV rammed into three trucks one after the other in south Delhi's Mehrauli, police said today.

Arvind (24), along with two of his friends, Sameer and Irfan Ali (24), was returning from a party in Chhatarpur in his SUV last night when the accident occurred, they said.

When he reached 100 foota road, he lost control over the SUV that ended up ramming into three trucks parked on the side of the road, the police said.

It is suspected that the car was being driven at a high speed, they said.

The impact of the accident was such that the trio was trapped in the vehicle that was mangled. It was after great difficulty that the police rescued the trio and took them to AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said.

Sameer, who was sitting on the rear seat, was declared brought dead at the hospital, while Arvind and Ali are undergoing treatment and are in a critical condition, the police said.

A case has been registered and police are probing the matter.

It is also being probed whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol, the police said. PTI SLB DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.