New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman and her 18- month-old son were allegedly killed by her husband in front of the couple's two other children in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the police said today.

Sunita and her son were allegedly hit multiple times with a blunt object, they said.

She got married to Prakash in 2005 and the couple used to fight regularly, officials said, adding that the woman had even filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband. The case was in court but the couple had reached a settlement.

The woman lived away from her husband for a year and had recently returned, they said.

The incident came to light when Prakash's brother came to her place and failed to get any response even after repeated knocks, the police said.

A police team reached the spot and found the bodies and the two children, aged seven and four, they said.

The elder child alleged that their father killed their mother and they were scared to inform anyone, police added.

The accused was still at large and the murder weapon was also missing, officials said. PTI SLB IJT .

