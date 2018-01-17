Buesnos Aires Jan 17 (AFP) Football legend Diego Maradona has some larger than life family drama on his plate: bad blood between a ready-to-wed daughter and his current wife.

Dalma Maradona is due to marry Andres Caldarelli in April and apparently failed to invite her stepmother.

Argentine media are buzzing over whether the soccer star, who coaches Al Fujairah SC, will attend at all.

Asked about his plans in Dubai by Diario Popular, Maradona was characteristically blunt.

"My wife is Rocio (Oliva). And if she is not invited, I'm not going," he said.

The underlying family row, as usual in Argentina, is making headlines.

"She won't be the first bride or the last to marry without her father being there," Maradona, 57, said sounding as if minds had been made up.

The World Cup star was married for many years to Claudia Villafane, with whom he had two daughters, Dalma and Giannina.

He also has acknowledged having three children with other women.

In October, Maradona beat the future bride and groom to the punch announcing their upcoming nuptials on Instagram.

"For me, it's very painful. I have (Dalma) tattooed on my skin because I love her. Just like I love Giannina and every one of my kids. It makes my soul ache to have to make this decision. But it's the only choice." AFP SSC SSC .

