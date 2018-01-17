Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been cast opposite Will Smith in Ang Lee's "Gemini Man".

Actors Tatiana Maslany and Elizabeth Debicki were also considered for the female lead before Winstead bagged the role, reported Variety.

Actor Clive Owen was earlier cast as the antagonist in the Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media project.

The film follows an over-the-hill hitman who faces off against a younger clone of himself.

The makers are eyeing an October 4, 2019 release.

"Gemini Man" was first set up at Disney in 1997 as a pitch by Darren Lemke, with Murphy producing and Tony Scott directing. Curtis Hanson was also attached to direct at one point as well before Lee came on in the spring of 2017. PTI RB RB .

