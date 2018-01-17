Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Actor Matt Damon has apologised for comments he made last month where he said that people should also talk about the men in the entertainment industry who are not sexual predators.

In an interview with Kathie Lee Gifford to promote his clean-water-for-the-world Super Bowl ad, Damon apologised for his comments and said many of the women behind the Time's Up campaign were actually his "dear friends".

"I really wish I'd listened a lot more before I weighed in on this. I think ultimately what it is for me is I don't want to further anybody's pain with anything I do or say, so for that, I'm really sorry," Damon said when asked about the controversy.

"(With) Time's Up, a lot of those women are my dear friends, and I love them and respect them and support what they're doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the backseat and close my mouth for a while," Damon added. PTI RB BK .

