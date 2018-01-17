charge New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval did not attend any political meeting at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh on January 14 as alleged by the CPI-M but participated in a regular security review meet on that day, the home ministry said today.

On Monday, the Tripura unit of the CPI-M requested the Election Commission to look into an "election meeting" of the BJP, alleging it was attended by Doval.

The tenure of the 60-member Tripura Assembly ends on March 14 and polls are due in the state.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said attention has been drawn to reports that officials attended a political meeting at the residence of the home minister on Sunday last.

It said that there is a well-established practice of the home minister holding a regular morning meeting to review national security and public order.

These meetings are attended by senior members of the internal security establishment, the ministry said.

"As per the practice, such a meeting was also held on January 14 at the home minister's residence which was attended by the regular members of the group, including the NSA.

"These officials did not participate in any other meeting at the home minister's residence on that day," the statement said.

In a letter written to the chief election commissioner, Tripura CPI-M secretary Bijan Dhar had alleged that the BJP violated norms by engaging the NSA for a political purpose.

