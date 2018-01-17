New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A cyber police force will be raised under home ministry to keep a tab on the crimes dominating the internet space, Union minister Rajnath Singh said here today.

Chairing a meeting on the action plan for the newly created Cyber and Information Security (CIS) Division of the ministry, Singh said an Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Cyber Police Force will set up under the CIS.

Singh expressed concern over the rising incidents of sharing pornography over the internet.

He directed for an effective mechanism to strictly monitor cyber space and block website flouting India's laws, especially child porn.

The CIS division was created under the MHA on November 10, 2017, a government statement said.

"The CIS Division will have four Wings, namely Security Clearance, Cyber Crime Prevention, Cyber Security and Information Security Wings each headed by an Under Secretary level Officer," it said.

The statement said it is also proposed to appoint the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Deputy CISO under the MHA.

"An online portal for preparing, follow up and issue of advisory on financial fraud related matters is also in the offing," it said.

In the review of Police section of the ministry, Singh was apprised about the web site 'ips.gov.in' made operational which contains relevant information for IPS Officers.

He was also told by the officials that the process of Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR), filing of Immovable Property Returns (IPRs) and updation of Executive Record (ER) sheets has been turned online. PTI ABS DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.