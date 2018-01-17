New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Mid-sized IT firm Mindtree today posted a 37.2 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 141.5 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The Bengaluru-based firm had registered a net profit of Rs 103.1 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Mindtree's revenues grew 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,377.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,295.3 crore in the year-ago period.

In dollar terms, the company's net profit grew 44.1 per cent to USD 22 million in the said quarter, while revenue was up 11.5 per cent to USD 214.3 million from the year-ago period.

"Our 'Execute Smart' approach to delivery continues to bear fruit and contributed to a robust quarter on all fronts.

By delivering fast time-to-market for our solutions, we have created even further competitive advantage for our clients," Mindtree CEO and MD Rostow Ravanan said.

These strong results also reflect Mindtree's ongoing leadership in "Digital", he added.

The board of directors have recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.

Mindtree had a total headcount of 17,200 with trailing 12 month attrition at 12.6 per cent.

Mindtree shares today closed marginally higher at Rs 623.45 apiece on BSE. PTI SR ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.