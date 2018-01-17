Maharajganj (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Six months after a 27- year-old man was killed in an accident in Saudi Arabia, his mother, a resident of a village here, is still waiting for the body to arrive despite assurances by the authorities.

The deceased went to Saudi Arabia four years ago to take up a job opportunity, Shakuntala Devi said.

She added that she was assured by District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh that the needful would be done to bring her son back.

"My son has two children but they do not know that their father will never return. His wife is shocked. In last six month we went to Lucknow several times and also to Delhi twice but still we are waiting for his body.

"We want to perform his last rites here. I met the district magistrate in this regard and he has given us assurance. My entire family is waiting for the body and I appeal to the government to help me," Shakuntala Devi said.

Asked about the issue, the district magistrate said the Ministry of External Affairs had sought certain information in this regard, adding that efforts were being made to bring the body fast and hand it over to the family. PTI Corr SMI IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.