New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Mustard seed prices fell further by Rs 11 to Rs 4,053 per quintal in futures trading today as participants indulged in trimming their positions.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in the most-active April month contracts eased further by Rs 11 or 0.27 per cent to Rs 4,053 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 38,860 lots.

Mustard seed for delivery in May also went down by Rs 10 or 0.24 per cent to Rs 4,093 per quintal, revealing an open interest of 3,090 lots.

Marketmen said persisting offloading of positions by participants at current levels amid reports of better crop this year, weighed on the prices at futures trade. PTI SDG SUN ANU .

