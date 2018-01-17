Olympics Seoul, Jan 17 (AFP) North Korea agreed today to send a 550-member delegation to next month's Winter Games in the South.

Following a working-level meeting with the South, the North said it will dispatch 230 cheerleaders and a 30-strong taekwondo delegation as well as a 150-member delegation for the Paralympics.

On Monday, the North agreed to send a 140-member art troupe for the Pyeongchang Olympics. (AFP) PMS .

