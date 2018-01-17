Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) Filmmaker Mira Nair has said that she plans to bring the musical version of her 2001 film 'The Monsoon Wedding' to India.

The stage adaptation, with an ensemble cast, had opened in Berkley, California, last year, and received critical acclaim, Nair said at the recently concluded literary fest in the city.

"We opened it (the stage version) in California last year and staged it for four months. It is a beautiful visual," she had asserted, adding that people will relate to the characters of the play.

Welcoming Nair's plans, theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta today said the musical version of the 2001 film 'will be a visual treat for the theatre-going audience of this country.

Sengupta said Peter Brook had brought 'Mahabharata' to the Indian stage in 1985 but only a small segment of theatre-going audience got to watch the play as the tickets were expensive.

"If Mira Nair plans to bring the stage version of 'The Monsoon Wedding' to India, she is more than welcome. I hope the general theatre going audiences get to watch the show as a production on such a huge scale usually involves a lot of money," the eminent theatre personality said.

It took Nair almost 10 years to create the musical version of the film, conducting workshops in South Asia to look for actors who would fit into the roles.

"We might bring the musical to India before opening it in Broadway in 2019. This is our tale, a tale for everyoneÂ… People will see themselves in 'Monsoon Wedding," the award-winning filmmaker had said.

During a session at the literary fest, Nair had also said that her film, made 17 years ago, holds relevance to this date.

Going back to the time when 'Monsoon Wedding' was made, she had pointed out that it was the first time people living abroad got an idea about the way the upper-class Indians lived.

"The rest of the world then (in 2001) had no idea about how a wedding takes place here. So it was very important that I depict the complexity, craziness and depravity," she had said. PTI SUS RMS .

