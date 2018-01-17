Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Chennai City FC's Nandhakumar Sekar, who was on loan to Delhi Dynamos, has been transferred permanently to the ISL team for a two-and-half-year period following a successful stint in the initial loan period.

The 23-year-old winger, who was loaned to Delhi Dynamos in October last, performed well in the opportunities he received and won the Emerging player award in the games against Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC in the ongoing ISL.

"Nandha has impressed us all with the effort he puts in training day-in-day-out. He is a quick learner and is someone who fits in perfectly well in my style of play here at Dynamos," the Delhi franchise's head coach Miguel Angel Portugal said in a press release.

"I am delighted to have signed a permanent deal with Delhi Dynamos. The club and coach Portugal had believed in me and my game has gone from strength to strength over the past few months. I am hoping to give my best not just this season but in the coming seasons as well," Nandhakumar said.

I-League side Chennai City FC's president Rohit Ramesh said, 'Our main focus has been the development of the players and giving them chances to improve their careers.

"Nandha expressed to us his desire and the fact that he had an attractive offer from Delhi Dynamos.We were able to agree a transfer fee with the corresponding club to felicitate the transfer at the earliest." The transfer has been felicitated by Mumbai-based Soccer Consultants Group. PTI SS APR APR .

