Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Opposition National Conference (NC) and Congress today staged a walkout from Legislative Council over the government's alleged failure to ensure grant of an IIT to Kashmir after passage of a resolution in the upper house.

Replying to a question of NC MLC Showkat Hussain Ganai, minister of state (MoS) for Education Priya Sethi told the House that establishment of national-level institutions like IIT, IIM and NIT in different states was prerogative of the government of India (GoI).

She said the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) has sanctioned an NIT in Srinagar and an IIT and an IIM in Jammu. "The out campus of the IIT Jammu has been sanctioned for Kashmir division", She said.

She further said the government has requested to the MHRD for sanctioning the out campus of IIT Jammu in the Kashmir division.

Gania said he was "unsatisfied' by the reply of the minister as asked her whether the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi believed in "sab ka saath sab ka vikas".

"We have passed a resolution in this house for demand to grant the IIT to Kashmir as well. During the Omar Abduallh government when GoI sanctioned one Central University to Kashmir, the then state government ensured grant of another Central university to Jammu as well. But what this government is doing so," he said.

Ganai was joined by other NC and Congress members in his protest against the government.

Congress MLA Gulam Nabi Monga accused the government of undermining the dignity of the House by its failure to ensure grant of an IIT in Kashmir.

Sethi tried to pacify them, saying that the government was pursuing the case with the Centre and MHRD.

Unsatisfied by the reply, the members staged walkout from the House. PTI AB AQS .

