Tura, Jan 17 (PTI) The NCP of Sharad Pawar today launched a blistering attack on the Congress for failing to ensure development of Meghalaya, a day after announcing that it will have no truck with the party in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a coalition partner of the Congress in the Meghalaya government, yesterday announced that it would contest the upcoming state Assembly polls on its own and field candidates on at least 42 seats.

The frontal attack on the Congress was launched by NCP General Secretary Praful Patel at a rally here in which he blew the poll bugle.

The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly would go to poll before the term of the present House ends on March 6.

The NCP has been supporting the Congress-led Meghalaya Progressive Alliance in the north-eastern state for the last five years.

The NCP had two MLAs in the Meghalaya Assembly after the 2013 state polls. After Sanbor Shullai's resignation from the House, it is now left with only one legislator, M A Sangma.

"People had given their mandate to the Congress party but they have failed to develop the state. The road are in bad shape in different parts of the Garo Hills be it Baghmara, Phulbari or Tikrikilla. We have to search for a road as we are confused as to whether there was a road or not," Patel said.

The NCP general secretary attacked Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) of the state government, saying ground reality of the MHIS was different to what it appeared on paper.

The scheme promises insurance cover of Rs 2.80 lakh for each family.

"On paper the scheme looks glossy and very big in its name but in reality there is poor implementation of the scheme and people have hardly received its benefit," Patel added.

He said that the government should better the health infrastructure and make medical aid available to the people but the "government has fooled the people".

"The problems of people are at its peak but political parties came with their tall promises for development only during elections. For the past five years, the government was busy in corruption and now ahead of election, all kinds of promises are being made. As if in a day or two things will change," he stated.

Speaking to the media after the rally, Patel said, "People are disillusioned with the Congress. There is lack of development and corruption is pervading in the implementation of various welfare programmes." The NCP chief claimed that people want change and the NCP will be a formidable force to form the next government given the situation where "people are not happy with the BJP as they pose a threat on the cultural identity of the people of the state".

Patel said the NPP appeared weak after the demise of its founder, P A Sangma, and felt their leaders would not be able to revive the party. He also claimed that the BJP has not shown any respect to the NPP, its ally in the NDA at the centre.

The NPP was founded by P A Sangma after his expulsion from the Nationalist Congress Party in July 2012.

"If there is a situation where we have to partner with any other parties, we would look for regional and secular parties," he said, alluding to party's future plans.

However, when asked if they are willing to forge ties with the Congress or NPP, Patel said the decision would be taken at the appropriate time. PTI CORR JOP SNS KJ .

