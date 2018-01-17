By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Jan 17 (PTI) The Nepal government today finalised temporary capitals and chiefs of seven provinces across the Himalayan nation, officials said.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Biratnagar would be the capital of Province No 1, the eastern part of Nepal surrounded by Tibet from north, Sikkim and north part of Bengal from east, Bihar from south and Nepal's Province No 3 from west, Cabinet sources said.

Janakpur would be the capital of Province No 2, the southeastern part of Nepal. Hetauda is the capital of Province No 3. Pokhara would be the capital of Province No 4. Rupandehi has been chosen to be the capital of Province No 5, Surkhet of province No 6 and Dhangadi of province No 7, they said.

Similarly, the Cabinet has also picked names of governors or chiefs of all seven provinces.

