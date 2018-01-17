Ahmedabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a special gift - the Gal-Mobile water desalination and purification jeep - to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi today.

The mobile water treatment jeep was dedicated to the people of Suigam village in Banaskantha by Modi in the presence of Netanyahu at a function near Bawla town in Ahmedabad district.

A live demonstration of desalination of sea water using the vehicle was shown on a screen during the event via video-conferencing from Suigam village on India-Pak border in Banaskantha district.

"Last year, I was shown a motorable vehicle (during a visit to Israel), which can purify dirty water. I was driven by the prime minister (Netanyahu). He has brought this vehicle here as a gift," Modi said.

"This vehicle, the live demonstration of which you witnessed, is stationed at Suigam in the border region, from where it will be able to give pure water to BSF soldiers guarding our borders and people of the surrounding villages," Modi said.

Modi told Netanyahu people of India will be thankful to him for the gift.

Netanyahu and Modi had waded into the Mediterranean Sea and ridden the "buggy" jeep on the coast during the latter's visit to Israel in July last year.

The jeep is said to cost around 390,000 shekels (approximately USD 111,000).

Gal-Mobile is an independent, integrated water purification vehicle designed to produce high-quality drinking water. It can be useful during natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, military use in difficult terrain and rural areas to provide drinkable water.

The vehicle can purify up to 20,000 litres per day of sea water and 80,000 litres per day of brackish, muddy or contaminated river water compliant with WHO standards.

Modi and Netanyahu had witnessed the demonstration of sea water purification technology pioneered by Israel at a water desalination unit on the Olga Beach during the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Israel. PTI KA PD NP SK .

