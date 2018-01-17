Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Singer Katy Perry says she has never had any plastic surgery.

The 33-year-old musician, however, admitted to having undergone laser treatment and using filler injections.

When asked about ever having gone under the knife, Perry told Refinery29, "I haven't had any. I've done lasers and got (filler) injections under my eyes for the hollowing - which I'd recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles - but all of my assets are real." The "Swish Swish" hitmaker said one should try to stay natural, but if they believe plastic surgery would boost their self-worth, they should consider it as an option.

"Of course, always be your authentic self - but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it's like 'Go ahead!' Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl," she said. PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.