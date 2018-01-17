Paris, Jan 16 (AFP) Brazilian superstar Neymar looks set to return for Paris Saint-Germain against Dijon today after coach Unai Emery included him in the Ligue 1 leaders' squad.

Neymar missed Sunday's 1-0 win at Nantes due to a rib injury but Spaniard Emery believes he should be recovered in time.

"Neymar trained well (on Monday). He'll still feel pain for a few days but he took part in training and finished it well," said the former Sevilla coach.

"He'll need a week or two for the pain to pass. He's fine in non-contact (training) but if he takes a knock in the same area, the pain will persist.

"We'll see but he should be ready (to face Dijon)." Brazilian-born Italy international midfielder Thiago Motta is not fit to return from a calf injury, though. (AFP) APA APA .

