Bhagalpur (Bihar), Jan 17 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for more than 600 schemes worth over Rs 200 crore in the district during his state-wide "Vikas Samiksha Yatra".

The Chief Minister arrived here by air from Patna and drove straight to Udadih village under Sultanganj block where he visited the house of slain Indian Air Force commando Nilesh Nayan, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in October last year.

Later, Kumar addressed a public meeting where he said "this village has the distinction of being the place of birth of a martyr who laid down his life fighting for the country.

It is a matter of pride".

The Chief Minister also flagged off 660 schemes worth Rs 223 crore and said his government was committed to bringing the fruits of development to every doorstep.

Kumar appealed to the people to wholeheartedly take part in the state-wide human chain on Sunday and send across a strong message against dowry and child marriage - social evils against which his government had launched a campaign on October 2 last.

Kumar lauded the role played by "Jeevika" self-help groups in empowering and promoting welfare of rural women and hoped that the SHGs would have "more than one crore members in the near future".

"We have always realized the power of women. It was at their request that we banned sale and consumption of liquor in the state. The radical step is yielding positive results. We have also created a post of Inspector General of Police (Prohibition) so that the crackdown on illicit liquor traders became more effective", Kumar said.

He also said "every household will get an electricity connection by the end of this year and every street will have pucca roads and drains in four years".

The Chief Minister was accompanied by state water resources minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Rajya Sabha member Kehkeshan Parveen and Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh among others. PTI CORR NAC SNS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.