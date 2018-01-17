Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) West Bengal Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee today said that all educational institutions cannot be role model and some have to follow others who have excelled.

"Not every institution can become a role model. One must ponder about the fact why there are so much criticisms among the public" (about certain institutions)," Chatterjee said on the sidelines of a cultural function organised by Rabindra Bharati University.

He did not directly refer to any institution.

Chatterjee was asked to comment on the statement of some Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) members that JU need not emulate St Xavier's for academic excellence and can itself become a role model.

Chatterjee had on January 15 said that higher educatuional institutions should emulate the "St Xavier's (college/university) Model' for ensuring academic discipline and ensuring academic excellence. PTI SUS JM .

