New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Drug price regulator NPPA today said it has fixed the retail price for 30 drug formulations, including those used for treatment of diabetes, bacterial infections and high blood pressure.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has also revised the prices of three formulations, including that of anti cancer drug -- Gemcitabine.

"NPPA has fixed/revised ceiling prices/retail prices of 33 formulations under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013," NPPA said in a notification.

The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country.

It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order.

It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for the controlled drugs from the consumers. PTI MSS SBT .

